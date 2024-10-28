Left Menu

Paddy Lifting Accelerates Amidst Rice Millers' Protests in Punjab

The Punjab government reports accelerated paddy lifting, with 23.30 lakh metric tonnes collected despite protests from rice millers over post-milling yields. The state aims to procure 185 lakh MT for the 2024-25 season. Farmers received Rs 7,640.55 crore in payments, while millers demand more storage space.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:25 IST
Paddy Lifting Accelerates Amidst Rice Millers' Protests in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government announced a significant uptick in paddy lifting as 23.30 lakh metric tonnes have been lifted in the ongoing kharif marketing season. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak stated 59,79,723.94 metric tonnes have arrived in state mandis with 54,98,389.72 MT procured so far.

This increase includes a record one-day lift of 4.13 lakh metric tonnes on October 27. Payments to farmers have reached Rs 7,640.55 crore, indicating the government's commitment to supporting them amid logistical challenges.

However, issues persist as state rice millers voice concerns over the out-turn ratios of hybrid grains, leading to a halt in milling until demands are addressed. Millers urge evacuating wheat and rice stocks to create adequate storage for the incoming crop season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024