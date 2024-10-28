Paddy Lifting Accelerates Amidst Rice Millers' Protests in Punjab
The Punjab government reports accelerated paddy lifting, with 23.30 lakh metric tonnes collected despite protests from rice millers over post-milling yields. The state aims to procure 185 lakh MT for the 2024-25 season. Farmers received Rs 7,640.55 crore in payments, while millers demand more storage space.
The Punjab government announced a significant uptick in paddy lifting as 23.30 lakh metric tonnes have been lifted in the ongoing kharif marketing season. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak stated 59,79,723.94 metric tonnes have arrived in state mandis with 54,98,389.72 MT procured so far.
This increase includes a record one-day lift of 4.13 lakh metric tonnes on October 27. Payments to farmers have reached Rs 7,640.55 crore, indicating the government's commitment to supporting them amid logistical challenges.
However, issues persist as state rice millers voice concerns over the out-turn ratios of hybrid grains, leading to a halt in milling until demands are addressed. Millers urge evacuating wheat and rice stocks to create adequate storage for the incoming crop season.
