Supreme Court's Verdict Bolsters Fight Against Child Marriage

NGO partners from the JRCA and Child Marriage Free India commend the Supreme Court's guidelines affirming the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act as standard across personal laws. They pledge to enhance their efforts on the ground, involving local authorities and faith leaders to eradicate child marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:44 IST
The Just Rights for Children Alliance, with key partners like the Association for Voluntary Action and Gayatri Seva Sansthan, along with Child Marriage Free India, hailed the Supreme Court's decision on Monday regarding child marriage regulations.

On October 18, the Supreme Court firmly ruled that personal laws cannot override the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, reinforcing that child marriages violate individuals' right to freely choose a partner.

NGO representatives emphasized their strategic plans to work closely with village authorities and religious leaders to raise awareness and eradicate child marriage, highlighting their commitment towards children's rights and education.

