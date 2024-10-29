UK Minister Criticizes Israeli Knesset's UNRWA Restrictions

The UK Foreign Minister, David Lammy, expressed strong disapproval of the Israeli Knesset's new legislation aimed at restricting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Lammy labeled these measures as 'totally wrong.'

The bills have sparked international controversy, highlighting the tensions between Israel and global organizations involved in humanitarian efforts. Critics argue that such restrictions could potentially undermine UNRWA's capacity to operate effectively in assisting Palestinian refugees.

This legislative move by the Knesset has drawn attention from various international stakeholders and diplomats, emphasizing the sensitive nature of Israel's regulatory influence on United Nations agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)