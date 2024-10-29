UK Minister Criticizes Israeli Knesset's UNRWA Restrictions
The UK Foreign Minister, David Lammy, has openly criticized the Israeli Knesset's recent bills that impose restrictions on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA). Lammy described the measures as entirely inappropriate, reflecting growing international concern over Israel's legislative actions affecting UN bodies.
The bills have sparked international controversy, highlighting the tensions between Israel and global organizations involved in humanitarian efforts. Critics argue that such restrictions could potentially undermine UNRWA's capacity to operate effectively in assisting Palestinian refugees.
This legislative move by the Knesset has drawn attention from various international stakeholders and diplomats, emphasizing the sensitive nature of Israel's regulatory influence on United Nations agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
