Assam's STF Honored for Anti-Crime Excellence

In a commendable recognition, four members of Assam's Special Task Force (STF), including the head IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta, were honored with the Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The award celebrates their outstanding contributions to specialized operations from March 2023 to March 2024.

Under the leadership of IGP Mahanta, the STF achieved significant success against pressing criminal issues in Assam. The team efficiently tackled drug trafficking, counterfeit currency, and rhino poaching operations. They successfully disrupted major drug networks infiltrating Assam, seizing large quantities of illegal narcotics, including heroin.

Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam Police, highlighted that these strategic operations not only dismantled organized crime but also safeguarded the youth from substance abuse. The STF played a pivotal role in preventing the infiltration of Rohingyas from Bangladesh. A significant victory in March 2024 was the capture of ISIS India head Harish Farukhi and an associate, averting potential sabotage activities.

The operation marked a crucial win against ISIS operations in India, reinforcing Assam's security measures. Alongside the STF, Subrata Kumar Sen and Amrit Kumar Singha were awarded for their exceptional investigative work in a significant case in Silchar. The DGP of Assam extended congratulations to all the recipients for their professional excellence.

