Left Menu

Assam's STF Honored for Anti-Crime Excellence

Four members of Assam's Special Task Force, led by IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta, received the Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak for exceptional efforts in tackling organized crime, including drug trafficking and poaching. Their dedicated operations significantly enhanced Assam's security landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:14 IST
Assam's STF Honored for Anti-Crime Excellence
IGP and head of Assam STF Partha Sarathi Mahanta (Photo/Assam Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable recognition, four members of Assam's Special Task Force (STF), including the head IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta, were honored with the Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The award celebrates their outstanding contributions to specialized operations from March 2023 to March 2024.

Under the leadership of IGP Mahanta, the STF achieved significant success against pressing criminal issues in Assam. The team efficiently tackled drug trafficking, counterfeit currency, and rhino poaching operations. They successfully disrupted major drug networks infiltrating Assam, seizing large quantities of illegal narcotics, including heroin.

Pranab Jyoti Goswami, CPRO of Assam Police, highlighted that these strategic operations not only dismantled organized crime but also safeguarded the youth from substance abuse. The STF played a pivotal role in preventing the infiltration of Rohingyas from Bangladesh. A significant victory in March 2024 was the capture of ISIS India head Harish Farukhi and an associate, averting potential sabotage activities.

The operation marked a crucial win against ISIS operations in India, reinforcing Assam's security measures. Alongside the STF, Subrata Kumar Sen and Amrit Kumar Singha were awarded for their exceptional investigative work in a significant case in Silchar. The DGP of Assam extended congratulations to all the recipients for their professional excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024