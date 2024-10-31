Left Menu

Struggling PIA Faces Single Bid Amid Investor Concerns

Pakistan International Airlines' privatisation process attracted only one bid of $36 million, much lower than the expected $306 million. Blue World City was the sole bidder for a 60% stake, expressing concerns about government agreements. Other groups cited inconsistencies and legacy issues as deterrents for participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:23 IST
Struggling PIA Faces Single Bid Amid Investor Concerns

The privatisation process of Pakistan International Airlines has only attracted a single bid, raising concerns over investor confidence and government policies. Real-estate developer Blue World City placed the only bid at $36 million for a 60% stake, far below the government's minimum of $306 million.

In a bid to offload its stake in the struggling airline, the government faced challenges due to its recent track record in maintaining long-term agreements and policy consistency. Some potential investors abstained, fearing policy changes with new administration setups.

Analysts have highlighted the changes in power sector contracts as a warning sign for new investors in Pakistan, where chronic issues in infrastructure sectors persist. Despite these, Blue World City has stood by its decision as other investors pointed out unattractive terms and PIA's legacy issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024