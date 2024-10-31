BSF Foils Drug Smuggling with Drone Recovery on Amritsar Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops made significant strides against cross-border narcotics smuggling in Amritsar district on Thursday by recovering a drone and suspected heroin, as per a BSF press release.

According to the release, acting on credible intelligence, BSF troops located a broken China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone at around 09:15 am near Dhanoe Khurd village.

Similarly, at approximately 10:20 am, 540 grams of suspected heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, was seized near Dhanoe Kalan village. Earlier, BSF troops recovered multiple drones, narcotics, and a pistol, showcasing their vigilance and effective intelligence operations along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)