BSF Foils Drug Smuggling with Drone Recovery on Amritsar Border
In a major success, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a smuggling attempt by recovering a drone and suspected heroin near Amritsar border. Acting on intelligence, BSF foiled the smuggling while recovering narcotics and a pistol from various locations in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts.
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF) troops made significant strides against cross-border narcotics smuggling in Amritsar district on Thursday by recovering a drone and suspected heroin, as per a BSF press release.
According to the release, acting on credible intelligence, BSF troops located a broken China-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone at around 09:15 am near Dhanoe Khurd village.
Similarly, at approximately 10:20 am, 540 grams of suspected heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, was seized near Dhanoe Kalan village. Earlier, BSF troops recovered multiple drones, narcotics, and a pistol, showcasing their vigilance and effective intelligence operations along the border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BSF
- Amritsar
- drone
- heroin
- narco-smuggling
- border
- vigilance
- intelligence
- Tarn Taran
- recovery
ALSO READ
XTransfer Revolutionizes Cross-Border Trade with New Payment Innovation
UN Urges Probe into Alleged Iranian Border Attack on Afghan Migrants
High-Profile Arrests in Bahraich Violence Case Amidst Cross-Border Flee Attempt
Tensions Escalate as Afghan Casualties Reported on Iran Border
Sub-Inspector Nabbed in Cross-Border Liquor Bust