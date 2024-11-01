Blaze Erupts at Indonesian Cooking Oil Factory

A fire broke out at a cooking oil factory near Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, according to local officials. The incident occurred in the Bekasi area early Friday morning, prompting an immediate response from local fire services.

Dozens of firefighters have been dispatched to combat the blaze, which ignited around 6 a.m. local time. Authorities are working diligently to control and extinguish the fire, which poses a significant risk due to its location within the industrial zone.

Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties at this time. The rapid deployment of emergency services has so far contained the situation, and efforts continue to bring the fire under control.

(With inputs from agencies.)