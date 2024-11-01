Left Menu

Inferno in Anantnag: Fire Ravages Mosque and Homes

A devastating fire swept through the Khanabal area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, affecting several residential houses and a mosque. Despite firefighters and police efforts, the blaze caused significant damage before being controlled. Authorities have launched an investigation. No casualties reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:55 IST
Inferno in Anantnag: Fire Ravages Mosque and Homes
Massive fire engulfs mosque and residential houses in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday afternoon. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive blaze erupted in the Khanabal region of Anantnag district within Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, scorching a mosque alongside numerous residential homes, as per official sources.

The Kashmir fire ignited in one of the residential structures and swiftly spread, engulfing nearby buildings, including a mosque. The Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services released footage detailing the severity of the incident.

Authorities, including police and fire units, promptly responded to the crisis. "Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire with the assistance of local residents," officials reported. An investigation is underway following the registration of a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024