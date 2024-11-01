Inferno in Anantnag: Fire Ravages Mosque and Homes

A massive blaze erupted in the Khanabal region of Anantnag district within Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, scorching a mosque alongside numerous residential homes, as per official sources.

The Kashmir fire ignited in one of the residential structures and swiftly spread, engulfing nearby buildings, including a mosque. The Jammu and Kashmir Fire and Emergency Services released footage detailing the severity of the incident.

Authorities, including police and fire units, promptly responded to the crisis. "Efforts are being made to extinguish the fire with the assistance of local residents," officials reported. An investigation is underway following the registration of a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)