CM Yadav Unveils State-of-the-Art Sports Complex in Ujjain

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Multipurpose Sports Complex in Ujjain, an expansive facility built at a cost of Rs 11.43 crore. Spread over 18 acres, the complex boasts a world-class athletic synthetic track, a modern gym, badminton and table tennis facilities, and dedicated spaces for Malkhamb, shooting, football, and lawn tennis. The inclusion of a players' lobby and spectator seating enhances the experience for all users.

During his visit, CM Yadav engaged with various facilities, trying out the shooting range and attending a Malkhamb performance. He actively interacted with athletes, playing table tennis and discussing with players from different sports disciplines, providing encouragement and support. In his speech, Yadav lauded India's sports achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing improved infrastructure for training, diet, and education as key contributors to the nation's success on the international stage.

Emphasizing the role of sports in fostering integrity and self-confidence, the Chief Minister highlighted the integration of sports into daily life as a priority for a healthier nation. Noteworthy is the incorporation of sports into Madhya Pradesh's education curriculum, affording sports coaches equal status to traditional educators. Yadav pointed out Ujjain's rich legacy in sports and announced ambitious plans for further developments, including an astroturf stadium and a world-class cricket stadium.

