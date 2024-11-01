Left Menu

CM Yadav Unveils State-of-the-Art Sports Complex in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated a cutting-edge sports complex in Ujjain, costing Rs 11.43 crore. Spanning 18 acres, it includes an international-standard track, a gym, and diverse sports facilities. Yadav praised India's sports advancements and announced further developments, emphasizing sports integration in education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:48 IST
CM Yadav Unveils State-of-the-Art Sports Complex in Ujjain
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/DPR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Multipurpose Sports Complex in Ujjain, an expansive facility built at a cost of Rs 11.43 crore. Spread over 18 acres, the complex boasts a world-class athletic synthetic track, a modern gym, badminton and table tennis facilities, and dedicated spaces for Malkhamb, shooting, football, and lawn tennis. The inclusion of a players' lobby and spectator seating enhances the experience for all users.

During his visit, CM Yadav engaged with various facilities, trying out the shooting range and attending a Malkhamb performance. He actively interacted with athletes, playing table tennis and discussing with players from different sports disciplines, providing encouragement and support. In his speech, Yadav lauded India's sports achievements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing improved infrastructure for training, diet, and education as key contributors to the nation's success on the international stage.

Emphasizing the role of sports in fostering integrity and self-confidence, the Chief Minister highlighted the integration of sports into daily life as a priority for a healthier nation. Noteworthy is the incorporation of sports into Madhya Pradesh's education curriculum, affording sports coaches equal status to traditional educators. Yadav pointed out Ujjain's rich legacy in sports and announced ambitious plans for further developments, including an astroturf stadium and a world-class cricket stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024