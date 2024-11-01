Delhi's Diwali Dilemma: Firecrackers, Air Quality, and Government Accountability

Bharatiya Janata Party leader R P Singh has lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government over its alleged mismanagement of New Delhi's worsening air quality following the Diwali festivities, arguing that blaming firecrackers is a scapegoat.

Despite Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai thanking citizens for keeping the Air Quality Index (AQI) near the 350 mark, Singh accused the AAP of failing to address the root causes. He highlighted Delhi's inadequate public transport system, stating the city needed 15,000 buses fifteen years ago, yet only has approximately 7,200 today, with private vehicles responsible for 48% of pollution.

Singh also criticized the AAP for inaction throughout the year, misallocating blame onto surrounding BJP-ruled states. Meanwhile, Gopal Rai has launched anti-smog guns and a water sprinkle campaign across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies, amid alarmingly poor air quality levels in multiple Indian cities after Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)