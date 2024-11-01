Left Menu

Delhi's Diwali Dilemma: Firecrackers, Air Quality, and Government Accountability

BJP leader R P Singh criticizes the AAP government's handling of Delhi's air pollution, disputing claims that firecrackers are to blame post-Diwali. Singh cites lack of public transport and inadequate environmental action as primary causes. The city deploys anti-smog guns amid nationwide pollution concerns post-celebrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:13 IST
Delhi's Diwali Dilemma: Firecrackers, Air Quality, and Government Accountability
Bharatiya Janata Party leader R P Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party leader R P Singh has lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party government over its alleged mismanagement of New Delhi's worsening air quality following the Diwali festivities, arguing that blaming firecrackers is a scapegoat.

Despite Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai thanking citizens for keeping the Air Quality Index (AQI) near the 350 mark, Singh accused the AAP of failing to address the root causes. He highlighted Delhi's inadequate public transport system, stating the city needed 15,000 buses fifteen years ago, yet only has approximately 7,200 today, with private vehicles responsible for 48% of pollution.

Singh also criticized the AAP for inaction throughout the year, misallocating blame onto surrounding BJP-ruled states. Meanwhile, Gopal Rai has launched anti-smog guns and a water sprinkle campaign across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies, amid alarmingly poor air quality levels in multiple Indian cities after Diwali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024