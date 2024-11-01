Terror Strikes in Budgam: Non-Locals Injured

In a distressing development from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, two non-local individuals were injured when terrorists opened fire on Friday evening, sources revealed. Official reports confirm that both injured persons were quickly transported to a nearby medical facility and are reportedly stable.

The attack occurred in Mazhama village, close to the Magam area in Budgam, officials stated. In response to the assault, security personnel swiftly cordoned off the region and launched an extensive search operation with the aim of apprehending the attackers.

Authorities have called for vigilance and are awaiting further details to emerge in the aftermath of the shocking incident. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)