Terror Strikes in Budgam: Non-Locals Injured
Two non-local individuals sustained injuries in a terrorist attack in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to sources. Both victims are in stable condition after being hospitalized. Security forces have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation for the assailants.
- Country:
- India
In a distressing development from Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, two non-local individuals were injured when terrorists opened fire on Friday evening, sources revealed. Official reports confirm that both injured persons were quickly transported to a nearby medical facility and are reportedly stable.
The attack occurred in Mazhama village, close to the Magam area in Budgam, officials stated. In response to the assault, security personnel swiftly cordoned off the region and launched an extensive search operation with the aim of apprehending the attackers.
Authorities have called for vigilance and are awaiting further details to emerge in the aftermath of the shocking incident. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Security Forces Engage Terrorists in Intense Baramulla Encounter
Health Scare: Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna Hospitalized
Former Karnataka CM S M Krishna Hospitalized for Routine Check-Up
Aviation on Edge: Hoax Bomb Threats Alarm Security Forces
Fierce Encounter in Gadchiroli: Security Forces Neutralize Five Naxalites