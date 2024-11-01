Bear Attack Spurs Massive Search in Doda

In a concerning incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda region, a man sustained injuries after a bear attack, authorities reported on Friday.

The Wildlife Department stated that three bears had been seen roaming the Koti area, which led to an immediate search operation by the local authorities.

The injured individual was quickly transported to GMC Doda for medical attention, while the department enhanced its team with additional personnel to capture the bears and ensure the safety of residents. Further information is still pending, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)