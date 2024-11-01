Left Menu

Bear Attack Spurs Massive Search in Doda

A man in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, was injured in a bear attack. Wildlife officials spotted three bears in Koti, prompting a search operation. The injured man was rushed to GMC Doda for treatment as the department strengthened efforts for public safety. More details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:32 IST
Bears spotted in J-K Doda district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a concerning incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda region, a man sustained injuries after a bear attack, authorities reported on Friday.

The Wildlife Department stated that three bears had been seen roaming the Koti area, which led to an immediate search operation by the local authorities.

The injured individual was quickly transported to GMC Doda for medical attention, while the department enhanced its team with additional personnel to capture the bears and ensure the safety of residents. Further information is still pending, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

