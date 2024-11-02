Tensions Rise in Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Engage with Terrorists in Bandipora

In the latest bout of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are actively searching for terrorists who instigated an encounter in Bandipora district. According to official statements, the suspects opened fire on security personnel during a late-night confrontation before escaping into the surrounding jungle.

As reported by the Indian Army on X, the incident occurred on the evening of November 1, 2024, in the general area of Panar, Bandipora. Alert troops noticed suspicious movements, leading to a firefight as the terrorists retreated into the forest, evading capture. The search operation continues as additional details are eagerly awaited.

This incident adds to mounting tensions in the region after security forces dismantled a terrorist threat by neutralizing three operatives in Akhnoor earlier this week. Noteworthy is a previous attack on October 20, which claimed the lives of a doctor and six construction workers at a tunnel site on the Srinagar-Leh highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)