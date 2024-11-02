Left Menu

Bomb Scare at Gonda Station: False Alert Disrupts Bihar Sampark Kranti Express

A bomb threat on the 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express halted the train at Gonda Station, causing panic and a two-hour delay. Thorough checks by security forces revealed it was a false alarm, amid a wave of similar threats nationwide.

Updated: 02-11-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:34 IST
Chaos ensued at Gonda railway station when a bomb threat was received concerning the 12565 Bihar Sampark Kranti Express. The train, traveling from Darbhanga to Delhi, was stopped at Gonda for comprehensive checks in light of the alert.

Inspector Narendra Pal Singh confirmed that an in-depth investigation was conducted by the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, and local authorities, alongside railway officials and a magistrate. A dog squad meticulously searched the entire station. Despite the measures, the bomb threat proved to be a false alarm, although the train was delayed for around two hours, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers. This incident is part of a broader trend of similar false alarms affecting airports, railway stations, and other venues across India.

The scare temporarily transformed Gonda railway station into a secured area. After exhaustive checks yielded no evidence of a bomb, authorities were relieved and permitted the train to proceed after the delay. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

