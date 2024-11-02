Security Forces Neutralize Terror Threat in Anantnag Encounter

Left Menu

In a successful operation, security forces eliminated two terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, following a gunfight instigated by the terrorists. This incident follows a series of tense encounters in the region, highlighting ongoing security challenges. Security forces maintain operations in the region to ensure stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 13:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant counterterrorism effort, security forces successfully eliminated two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, according to officials. The encounter ensued after security personnel launched an anti-terror operation in the Halkan Gali area, based on precise intelligence.

The Chinar Corps reported that a joint operation was conducted by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in the vicinity of Halkan Gali, Anantnag. On November 2, 2024, vigilant troops detected suspicious movement, prompting an exchange of gunfire after the terrorists indiscriminately opened fire. The security forces' effective retaliation resulted in the neutralization of two terrorists, although operations are still underway, as stated in a post on X by Chinar Corps, Indian Army. Additional details are awaited.

This event closely followed another encounter in Srinagar's Khanyar area, occurring earlier the same day during a cordon and search operation. Similar operations are ongoing in Bandipora's Panar area, where suspicious movements late on November 1 led to a hostile exchange. Concurrently, the region has witnessed other terrorist activities, including an attack on civilians in Budgam's Mazhama area and a high-stakes encounter in Akhnoor, underlining the persistent threats to security forces and civilians in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

