CM Soren Urges PM Modi to Settle Jharkhand's Rs 1.36 Lakh-Crore Coal Dues

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepare to visit Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has issued a fervent appeal for the clearance of Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues owed to the state.

Communicating his plea via a letter to the Prime Minister, Soren underscored the necessity of these funds for the progression of Jharkhand, which remains under-developed. Addressing BJP colleagues and MPs, he emphasized the hindrance these dues pose to the state's essential projects.

A recent Supreme Court ruling supports Jharkhand's claim, confirming its right to collect these dues. The Chief Minister highlighted the negative impact on sectors like education, health, and infrastructure. With elections approaching, the urgency of the matter is further amplified.

