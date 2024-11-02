Left Menu

CM Soren Urges PM Modi to Settle Jharkhand's Rs 1.36 Lakh-Crore Coal Dues

Ahead of key visits by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has appealed for the resolution of Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues crucial for the state's development. Elections looms, and Soren emphasizes the impact on crucial socio-economic projects.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepare to visit Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has issued a fervent appeal for the clearance of Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues owed to the state.

Communicating his plea via a letter to the Prime Minister, Soren underscored the necessity of these funds for the progression of Jharkhand, which remains under-developed. Addressing BJP colleagues and MPs, he emphasized the hindrance these dues pose to the state's essential projects.

A recent Supreme Court ruling supports Jharkhand's claim, confirming its right to collect these dues. The Chief Minister highlighted the negative impact on sectors like education, health, and infrastructure. With elections approaching, the urgency of the matter is further amplified.

