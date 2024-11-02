Left Menu

Medvedev Warns U.S.: Nuclear Caution Needed to Avert World War Three

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's ex-president, issued a warning to the U.S. about the seriousness of nuclear threats from Moscow. As the war in Ukraine progresses into a crucial phase, tensions escalate with Russia cautioning against Western support to Ukraine, emphasizing the lack of political foresight in current U.S. leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 15:45 IST
Dmitry Medvedev

Dmitry Medvedev, a prominent Russian security official and former president, cautioned the United States about taking Russia's nuclear warnings lightly to avoid triggering World War Three.

During an interview with RT, Medvedev criticized the belief among top U.S. officials that Russia would never cross a particular threshold, asserting that this assumption is misguided. He highlighted a perceived lack of foresight compared to figures like Henry Kissinger.

As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, Russian advancements in eastern regions have prompted Moscow to react strongly against potential Western military aid to Ukraine. The ongoing tension paints a grim picture reminiscent of Cold War hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

