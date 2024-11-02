Dmitry Medvedev, a prominent Russian security official and former president, cautioned the United States about taking Russia's nuclear warnings lightly to avoid triggering World War Three.

During an interview with RT, Medvedev criticized the belief among top U.S. officials that Russia would never cross a particular threshold, asserting that this assumption is misguided. He highlighted a perceived lack of foresight compared to figures like Henry Kissinger.

As the conflict in Ukraine intensifies, Russian advancements in eastern regions have prompted Moscow to react strongly against potential Western military aid to Ukraine. The ongoing tension paints a grim picture reminiscent of Cold War hostilities.

