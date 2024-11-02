Left Menu

Ksenia Yudaeva's Controversial IMF Appointment Amidst Sanctions

Ksenia Yudaeva has been elected as the IMF's executive director for Russia and Syria despite facing U.S. sanctions. The IMF executive board, a key decision-making body, consists of members elected by countries. Yudaeva previously advised the Bank of Russia Governor, Elvira Nabiullina.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 17:37 IST
Ksenia Yudaeva's Controversial IMF Appointment Amidst Sanctions

Ksenia Yudaeva has been appointed as the International Monetary Fund's executive director for Russia and Syria, amid U.S. sanctions. The IMF's executive board is a crucial business decision-making entity, with directors elected by member countries or groups.

The announcement comes as the former Russian executive director steps down, signaling Yudaeva's new role. A previous adviser to Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina, Yudaeva has yet to comment on her appointment.

The appointment occurs against a backdrop of tensions, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine stirring controversy within the IMF, particularly regarding assessment initiatives of the Russian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024