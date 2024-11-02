BJP Criticizes NC-Congress over Budgam Attack Response

BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on the National Conference-Congress alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, following Farooq Abdullah's call for an investigation into the recent Budgam terror attack. Poonawalla criticized Abdullah's comments as 'unfortunate' and accused certain figures of politicizing sensitive national security issues.

'It is lamentable that in situations as delicate as these, some prioritize politics, family, and votebanks over national interest,' said Poonawalla to ANI. He accused Farooq Abdullah of deflecting responsibility and excusing those sponsoring terrorism by blaming Indian forces and agencies. Poonawalla also alleged that Congress had previously exonerated Pakistan for the Mumbai attacks.

Poonawalla's charges come after NC President Farooq Abdullah expressed suspicions that forces aiming to destabilize the J&K government might be behind the Budgam incident. Abdullah urged for thorough investigations and suggested capturing rather than killing the attackers to unravel deeper motives. According to officials, two terrorists were neutralized by security forces in Anantnag, following an anti-terror operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)