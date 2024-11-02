Left Menu

Libya's Waha Oil Company Surpasses Production Milestone

Waha Oil Company, a subsidiary of Libya's National Oil Corporation, has achieved production levels exceeding 335,000 barrels per day. Operating as a joint venture with Total Energies and ConocoPhillips, the company exports oil via the Es Sider terminal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tripoli | Updated: 02-11-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 21:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Libya

Libya's Waha Oil Company has achieved a new production milestone, reaching over 335,000 barrels per day, as announced by the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in a recent statement.

This increase in output is facilitated through Waha's partnership as a joint venture with global energy firms Total Energies and ConocoPhillips. The company plays a significant role in Libya's oil export infrastructure.

Oil exports are conducted via the Es Sider terminal, underscoring the strategic importance of collaboration in boosting Libya's oil production capabilities.

