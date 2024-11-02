Assam Rifles Strikes Major Blow Against Mizoram Smuggling Operations

In a decisive move against smuggling, Assam Rifles conducted two operations in Mizoram's Champhai district on Saturday. The first saw the arrest of Lalrempuia, 25, with 'Heroin No 4' seized in the Zote area. Meanwhile, illegal areca nuts were confiscated from Keifangtlang in the second operation.

These operations, based on solid intelligence, were successfully executed by Assam Rifles in collaboration with Excise, Narcotics, and the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai. The total consignment, valued at Rs 1.48 crore, has been handed over for further legal action.

The continuous smuggling of drugs is a grave concern for Mizoram. On Thursday, Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department recovered heroin worth Rs 15.94 lakh in Lunglei, apprehending a woman involved. The operation was the result of meticulous surveillance and intelligence gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)