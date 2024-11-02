Left Menu

Assam Rifles Strikes Major Blow Against Mizoram Smuggling Operations

Assam Rifles conducted two successful anti-smuggling operations in Mizoram's Champhai district, seizing heroin and illegal areca nuts. Another operation in Lunglei led to the apprehension of a woman allegedly involved in drug peddling, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Assam Rifles arrests 1 involved smuggling of heroin from Champhai, Mizoram (Photo/Assam Rifles). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against smuggling, Assam Rifles conducted two operations in Mizoram's Champhai district on Saturday. The first saw the arrest of Lalrempuia, 25, with 'Heroin No 4' seized in the Zote area. Meanwhile, illegal areca nuts were confiscated from Keifangtlang in the second operation.

These operations, based on solid intelligence, were successfully executed by Assam Rifles in collaboration with Excise, Narcotics, and the Customs Preventive Force in Champhai. The total consignment, valued at Rs 1.48 crore, has been handed over for further legal action.

The continuous smuggling of drugs is a grave concern for Mizoram. On Thursday, Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department recovered heroin worth Rs 15.94 lakh in Lunglei, apprehending a woman involved. The operation was the result of meticulous surveillance and intelligence gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

