Jharkhand's Coal Dues: A War of Words Between State and Central Governments

The Jharkhand government alleges that the central government owes it significant coal royalties and other dues. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Chief Minister Hemant Soren accuse the BJP-led central government of withholding funds, while the BJP claims the state's leadership is responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:49 IST
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary for Communications, Jairam Ramesh, has raised concerns about outstanding dues allegedly owed by the central government to Jharkhand, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Ramesh questioned whether the state is being treated unfairly by the central administration for supporting the Congress-JMM alliance.

In a social media post, Ramesh alleged that the Modi-led government owes Jharkhand "lakhs of crores of rupees" in coal royalties and other central scheme benefits. He challenged the central government, asking why these funds have not been released and whether the state is facing a biased approach due to its political affiliations.

Jairam Ramesh further asserted that before the BJP seeks votes in Jharkhand, it needs to account for the delayed release of Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed to the state. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah countered by stating that it is Chief Minister Soren who is accountable for these coal dues, not the BJP. The political discourse unfolds as Jharkhand prepares for upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

