Tripura CM Revives Bhai Dooj Traditions with Party Workers
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha celebrated Bhai Dooj with women BJP party workers in Agartala, highlighting the festival's rich heritage across India. Known by various names in different regions, Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond and love between siblings with rituals symbolizing protection and blessings.
In a heartfelt celebration in Agartala on Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha marked the Bhai Dooj festival with women members of the BJP party. This gathering, as CM Saha shared with ANI, offered him a unique experience that he cherishes since his association with the party began.
CM Saha expressed joy at the unique dimensions of the celebration: "In our household, we have always observed Bhai Dooj. However, with the party members, the festival gains a novel and special significance." Expressing his appreciation, CM Saha noted the party's role in fostering familial bonds.
Celebrated across India under different names—from Bhai Tika in Maharashtra to Yama Dwitiya in southern states such as Karnataka and Telangana—Bhai Dooj is steeped in mythology. According to legend, Goddess Yamuna's hospitality towards brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya is commemorated, with sisters performing rituals to pray for their brothers' welfare. The festival underscores themes of protection and sibling love without the thread-tying seen in Raksha Bandhan.
