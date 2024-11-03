Tense Weekend in Srinagar: Grenade Attack and Encounters Shake Region

On a tense weekend in Srinagar, terrorists launched a grenade attack on the busy Sunday market at the TRC on Sunday, prompting heightened alerts and security scrutiny. Authorities are still gathering details about the incident.

The violence follows a significant operation where security forces killed Usman, a Lashkar-e-Toiba commander, during an encounter in Srinagar's Khanyar area on Saturday. Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi confirmed the successful operation and emphasized that Usman was a key suspect involved in former Inspector Masroor's murder.

Further south, a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Srinagar Sector CRPF led to the neutralization of two more terrorists in Anantnag's Halkan Gali area. The operation, launched on November 2, 2024, aimed to curb the terror threats and ensure regional safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)