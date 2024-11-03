Jammu Condemns Grenade Attack Amidst Rising Tensions

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly denounced the grenade attack that targeted civilians at Srinagar's Tourist Reception Centre and its bustling weekly market on Sunday. Abdullah emphasized that such violence against innocents is indefensible, particularly in light of the region's recent spate of assaults and encounters.

The Chief Minister called on security forces to take decisive steps to halt these attacks. Abdullah stated, "The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear."

The attack unfolded as terrorists launched a grenade at the TRC and shoppers, injuring several individuals. Security forces swiftly responded, with the wounded being treated at a local hospital. The incident follows the demise of a Lashkar-e-Toiba commander in a recent Srinagar encounter, further igniting local unease.

