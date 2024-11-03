Haryana Government Addresses DAP Fertilizer Concerns Amid Opposition Claims
Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, reassured farmers that there is sufficient DAP fertilizer supply in the state, despite local Congress leaders alleging shortages. On Sunday, a government spokesperson clarified that the Centre has allocated 1.10 lakh metric tonnes of DAP for November to ensure seamless distribution.
Addressing the concerns, Saini emphasized scheduled rake deliveries to various districts. Bhiwani, Dadri, and others are arranged to receive the supplies necessary for local agricultural needs. This step aims to prevent panic buying among farmers, ensuring consistent inventory availability to meet the demands of the upcoming sowing season.
The announcement comes in response to criticism from Congress, particularly MP Kumari Selja, who blamed the government for delayed distribution. Farmers' frustration was evident with reports of lengthy queues and crowd management issues in various districts. However, the administration remains confident that planned allocations will stabilize the situation.
