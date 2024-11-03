Delhi Lawyers Declare Strike Over Ghaziabad Court Violence
The Coordination Committee of Delhi's Bar Associations plans a strike on November 4, 2024, protesting alleged police brutality and the involvement of a district judge in Ghaziabad. The Supreme Court Bar Association demands a thorough investigation and the dismissal of those responsible, advocating for greater protection for legal professionals.
In a decisive move, the Coordination Committee of all Bar Associations in Delhi announced a boycott of work scheduled for November 4, 2024. The decision follows a disturbing incident involving a brutal attack on a lawyer in Ghaziabad, purportedly orchestrated by the district judge.
Advocate Jagdeep Vats, representing the committee, expressed strong condemnation of the police's actions during the incident. In a discussion with ANI, Vats criticized the lathi charge on lawyers inside the courtroom, emphasizing the need for accountability. The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has also decried the police violence, calling it a grave violation of rights and legal norms.
The association targeted the excessive force exhibited by the UP Police, attributing it to the directives of District & Sessions Judge Anil Kumar-X. They warned such aggression compromises the judicial system's integrity. The SCBA appealed for prompt action from the Allahabad High Court and the Uttar Pradesh Government to tackle the issue, including a thorough inquiry led by a sitting judge.
The SCBA's demands encompass a detailed investigation into Judge Anil Kumar-X's conduct, potential dismissal of involved officials, and compensation for injured lawyers. Furthermore, they call for measures like the Advocates Protection Act to prevent future incidents, urging legal bodies to safeguard advocates' rights rigorously.
The SCBA's stance shows firm support for the legal community, ensuring advocates perform their roles without fear. They appeal for solidarity from the Bar Council of India and state bodies to implement protective legal frameworks, ensuring justice is delivered for the affected Ghaziabad advocates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
