Left Menu

Delhi Lawyers Declare Strike Over Ghaziabad Court Violence

The Coordination Committee of Delhi's Bar Associations plans a strike on November 4, 2024, protesting alleged police brutality and the involvement of a district judge in Ghaziabad. The Supreme Court Bar Association demands a thorough investigation and the dismissal of those responsible, advocating for greater protection for legal professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 19:43 IST
Delhi Lawyers Declare Strike Over Ghaziabad Court Violence
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, the Coordination Committee of all Bar Associations in Delhi announced a boycott of work scheduled for November 4, 2024. The decision follows a disturbing incident involving a brutal attack on a lawyer in Ghaziabad, purportedly orchestrated by the district judge.

Advocate Jagdeep Vats, representing the committee, expressed strong condemnation of the police's actions during the incident. In a discussion with ANI, Vats criticized the lathi charge on lawyers inside the courtroom, emphasizing the need for accountability. The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has also decried the police violence, calling it a grave violation of rights and legal norms.

The association targeted the excessive force exhibited by the UP Police, attributing it to the directives of District & Sessions Judge Anil Kumar-X. They warned such aggression compromises the judicial system's integrity. The SCBA appealed for prompt action from the Allahabad High Court and the Uttar Pradesh Government to tackle the issue, including a thorough inquiry led by a sitting judge.

The SCBA's demands encompass a detailed investigation into Judge Anil Kumar-X's conduct, potential dismissal of involved officials, and compensation for injured lawyers. Furthermore, they call for measures like the Advocates Protection Act to prevent future incidents, urging legal bodies to safeguard advocates' rights rigorously.

The SCBA's stance shows firm support for the legal community, ensuring advocates perform their roles without fear. They appeal for solidarity from the Bar Council of India and state bodies to implement protective legal frameworks, ensuring justice is delivered for the affected Ghaziabad advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024