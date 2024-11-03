Indian Railways' Special Trains Ensure Smooth Travel for Chhath Puja

In a move to accommodate the festive rush for Chhath Puja, Indian Railways launched special trains from Asansol in West Bengal to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The initiative aims to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience for thousands heading home for the celebration.

Railway passengers applauded the initiative, highlighting the clean facilities and efficient service. 'The Railways' arrangements for our journey back home are excellent,' one traveler expressed satisfaction, emphasizing the government's supportive role in facilitating this vital cultural observance.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity for the Railway Board, confirmed that more than 160 special trains operated on Thursday, with over 170 slated for Sunday. Major railway stations across the nation saw reinforced security and added conveniences, such as CCTV surveillance and additional coaches, to manage the increased demand effectively.

Kumar detailed the extensive preparations, noting the collaboration of Government Railway Police and Railways Protection Force in crowd control, along with on-site Rail Sewaks to aid passengers. Kumar assured that both online and offline ticketing systems were functional, with provisions for unreserved seating and prioritized assistance for seniors and differently-abled travelers.

The Chhath Puja festival, significant in regions like Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bihar, sees these special train services as a critical component to the celebration's success, enabling smoother family reunions during the festive season.

