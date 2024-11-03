Kejriwal Rallies Support to Counter BJP Threat in Delhi

As the assembly elections loom in early 2025, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has intensified efforts to garner public support against the BJP, urging voters to help continue the positive changes in Delhi. During a 'padyatra' in Rajouri Garden, Kejriwal highlighted the acclaimed advancements made under his leadership.

Breaking his festival pause, Kejriwal appealed to Delhi's electorate to vote for AAP, framing the election as a battle to 'save Delhi' from developmental stasis attributed to the BJP. He reminisced about the last decade's progress, attributing success to voters' initial backing.

Kejriwal cited the substantial infrastructural improvements, particularly in electricity, over AAP's ten-year governance. He recalled previous power shortages and celebrated the current reliability and affordability. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh commended Kejriwal's 'padyatras', noting unprecedented public support and recognition of transformative measures in education, energy, and women's public transportation.

