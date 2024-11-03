Left Menu

Kejriwal Rallies Support to Counter BJP Threat in Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's National Convener, called for public support to fend off BJP and continue AAP's transformative policies in Delhi. During his 'padyatra' rally, Kejriwal emphasized past achievements in improving power and public services, urging voters to help 'save Delhi' for the upcoming 2025 assembly elections.

Updated: 03-11-2024 22:13 IST
Aam Aadmi Party National convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As the assembly elections loom in early 2025, Aam Aadmi Party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal has intensified efforts to garner public support against the BJP, urging voters to help continue the positive changes in Delhi. During a 'padyatra' in Rajouri Garden, Kejriwal highlighted the acclaimed advancements made under his leadership.

Breaking his festival pause, Kejriwal appealed to Delhi's electorate to vote for AAP, framing the election as a battle to 'save Delhi' from developmental stasis attributed to the BJP. He reminisced about the last decade's progress, attributing success to voters' initial backing.

Kejriwal cited the substantial infrastructural improvements, particularly in electricity, over AAP's ten-year governance. He recalled previous power shortages and celebrated the current reliability and affordability. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh commended Kejriwal's 'padyatras', noting unprecedented public support and recognition of transformative measures in education, energy, and women's public transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

