Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve Director Suspended Amid Elephant Death Probe

The Field Director of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has been suspended following the deaths of ten elephants. The Chief Minister announced no evidence of pesticide use was found. Ex-gratia for a recent elephant attack victim increased to Rs 25 lakh. Investigations continue by state and union teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 23:26 IST
MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Field Director of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended in the wake of ten elephant deaths, as confirmed by officials. This decision came after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav instructed the suspension during a meeting with forest department officials on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yadav clarified that no evidence has been found to support the use of pesticides on crops, a factor previously suspected in the elephant deaths. He stated, "According to the preliminary information, we have not received any evidence regarding the use of pesticides on the crops. The postmortem report will be sent to us in 2-3 days."

Moreover, the ex-gratia compensation for the family of a man killed in a wild elephant attack near the reserve has been significantly increased. CM Yadav announced, "Ex-gratia for the kin of those killed by elephants has been raised from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 25 lakh."

Earlier, a delegation including Minister of State for Forest and Environment Dileep Ahirwar, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) Ashok Barnwal, and Head of Forest Force Aseem Shrivastava visited the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve to investigate the elephant deaths. Their findings will be reported to CM Yadav.

The Union Environment Ministry has also formed a team to conduct a detailed investigation into the elephant deaths, further emphasizing the seriousness of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

