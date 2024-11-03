Yogi Adityanath Prepares for Grand Pragyaraj Mahakumbh 2025

In a strategic move ahead of the Pragyaraj Mahakumbh 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda in New Delhi. The Mahakumbh, envisioned as the largest assembly of Sanatan Dharma followers, has become a focal point of preparations under Adityanath's leadership.

Sources revealed that the meeting with Modi lasted for an hour, while discussions with Nadda extended to 90 minutes, encompassing both the Mahakumbh invitations and critical party dynamics, including forthcoming by-elections. Images released by the UP CM's office depicted Adityanath extending formal invitations to these top leaders.

Marking an ambitious effort, the Mahakumbh will begin with the Paush Purnima Snan on January 13, 2025, and conclude on February 26, 2025, coinciding with Mahashivratri. Chief Minister Adityanath has pledged round-the-clock efforts to ensure this year's event surpasses all previous iterations in grandeur and divinity.

