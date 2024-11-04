Modi Champions Double-Engine Growth for Jharkhand in Upcoming Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of forming a double-engine government in Jharkhand for accelerated development. Speaking at a rally in Garhwa, Modi linked the upcoming assembly elections to the national resolve of achieving a developed India, underscoring the importance of statewide progress and acknowledging recent festival celebrations.
In a rally in Garhwa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the need for a 'double-engine' government in Jharkhand to ensure rapid development. Modi connected the assembly elections to India's larger ambition of becoming a 'Viksit Bharat,' or developed nation, drawing parallels between national progress and the state's advancement.
The Prime Minister urged voters to back the BJP-NDA coalition, citing the success of the Central government and expressing optimism for similar outcomes at the state level. He praised the Jharkhand BJP for releasing a comprehensive manifesto and appealed for public support, resonating with the rallying cry, 'Roti, Beti, Maati ki pukar, Jharkhand mein BJP-NDA Sarkar.'
Additionally, Modi extended warm Chhath Puja greetings, underscoring the festival's significance amidst the electoral fervor. He assured voters that the Central government was committed to improving conditions for farmers and overcoming obstacles posed by the state's opposition. The Jharkhand Assembly elections are slated for November 13 and 20, with results to be announced on November 23.
