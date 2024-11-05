Left Menu

Himachal Court Orders Stakeholder Meeting Over Hospital Deficiencies

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered a meeting with stakeholders to address infrastructure deficiencies at the Atal Institute of Medical Super-Specialties in Shimla. Highlighting inadequate facilities and a lack of coordination, the court stressed the need for a collective approach to enhance hospital functionality and ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 09:55 IST
Himachal Court Orders Stakeholder Meeting Over Hospital Deficiencies
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the Chief Secretary to convene a crucial meeting with all relevant stakeholders addressing the functionality and utility concerns of the Atal Institute of Medical Super-Specialties (AIMSS) in Chamiana, Shimla. This order came in response to public interest litigation that spotlighted significant deficiencies within the hospital's infrastructure and services.

The division bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Satyen Vaidya, emphasized the importance of a collective decision-making process for the hospital's operations rather than relying on a single individual or a small group. The court specifically called for the inclusion of Medical Superintendent, IGMC Shimla's Principal, doctors' association representatives, paramedical staff, and several government officers such as the Director General of Police and Secretary of Health.

A previous directive from a different bench headed by then Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao required the Health Secretary to submit a status report on the availability of OPD services at the AIMSS. Despite the government starting limited OPD services earlier this year, the court highlighted concerns over the hospital's readiness, including incomplete roadwork and insufficient facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024