Himachal Court Orders Stakeholder Meeting Over Hospital Deficiencies

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the Chief Secretary to convene a crucial meeting with all relevant stakeholders addressing the functionality and utility concerns of the Atal Institute of Medical Super-Specialties (AIMSS) in Chamiana, Shimla. This order came in response to public interest litigation that spotlighted significant deficiencies within the hospital's infrastructure and services.

The division bench, consisting of Acting Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Satyen Vaidya, emphasized the importance of a collective decision-making process for the hospital's operations rather than relying on a single individual or a small group. The court specifically called for the inclusion of Medical Superintendent, IGMC Shimla's Principal, doctors' association representatives, paramedical staff, and several government officers such as the Director General of Police and Secretary of Health.

A previous directive from a different bench headed by then Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao required the Health Secretary to submit a status report on the availability of OPD services at the AIMSS. Despite the government starting limited OPD services earlier this year, the court highlighted concerns over the hospital's readiness, including incomplete roadwork and insufficient facilities.

