Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's Bold Challenge to DMK: A New Political Era?
TVK's spokesperson Veera Vigneshwaran criticized DMK's rule, promising a democratic shift in Tamil Nadu by 2026. Amidst ongoing political tensions, CM MK Stalin defended his party's accomplishments against the accusations. Meanwhile, Stalin attended welfare events, stressing education and voicing opposition to NEET. TVK condemned both central and state governance.
- Country:
- India
In a heated political landscape, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) spokesperson, Veera Vigneshwaran, sharply criticized the ruling DMK's leadership, promising a major shift in Tamil Nadu's governance by 2026. He condemned Chief Minister MK Stalin for using 'derogatory' language against TVK's actor-turned-politician leader, Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy.
Reacting to Stalin's dismissal of new political parties threatening his government, Vigneshwaran boldly declared that TVK intends to overturn the 'monarchical' regime and establish democracy in the upcoming 2026 elections. The comments came in the wake of Stalin's accusation that emerging parties aimed to displace the DMK, emphasizing his administration's achievements over the past four years.
Simultaneously, TVK convened a meeting where they passed 26 resolutions censuring the BJP-led central government and the DMK's state administration. Resolutions included condemnation over 'One Nation One Election' and critique of the DMK's governance. Meanwhile, CM Stalin engaged in public welfare activities and reiterated his unresolved stance against NEET, a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SC grants 2 more weeks to expert panel to file report on exam reforms after reviewing NTA’s functioning in holding NEET-UG.
Supreme Court Extends Deadline for NEET-UG Reform Report
Tamil Nadu CM Urges Couples on Delimitation Debate: Embrace Tamil Names for Children
Palaniswami Critiques Udhayanidhi's Rapid Rise in Tamil Nadu Politics
Defamation Drama: Tamil Nadu Speaker vs. AIADMK