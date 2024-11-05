Left Menu

Outrage Over MLA's Misogynist Remarks Sparks Calls for Action

Former NCW chief Rekha Sharma criticized AAP MLA Naresh Balyan for his misogynistic comments about Hema Malini. Sharma urged the Aam Aadmi Party to remove Balyan from office, highlighting a history of sexist remarks from political leaders. Swati Maliwal also condemned Balyan's statements, demanding urgent action from AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:10 IST
Former NCW Chief Rekha Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rekha Sharma, former chief of the National Commission for Women, has condemned Delhi's AAP MLA Naresh Balyan for his "misogynist" remarks targeting actor-turned-politician Hema Malini. Balyan, during a live Facebook session, promised to make roads as "smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks," sparking backlash for his sexist comments.

Sharma highlighted the disturbing trend of misogyny among political leaders, particularly within the INDI bloc, recalling similar statements made by Lalu Prasad Yadav decades ago. She called for voters to reject such figures come election time and urged the Aam Aadmi Party to expel Balyan from their ranks for his unacceptable behavior.

Echoing Sharma's call for accountability, Swati Maliwal, former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission of Women, criticized Balyan for his "anti-women statements." She appealed directly to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to take swift action. Maliwal emphasized that Balyan's comment reflects a larger issue of ingrained sexism, which has no place in modern society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

