Delhi Chokes: Smog, Severe AQI, and Unheeded Firecracker Ban Raise Alarms

On Tuesday, the air quality in Delhi remained grim as the city continued to be shrouded in a haze. The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded a concerning 384 at 8 AM, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

SAFAR India reported that air quality in multiple areas of Delhi surpassed the 400 mark on Tuesday morning, hitting the 'severe' category. Mundka recorded an AQI of 416, Vivek Vihar 424, and Anand Vihar peaked at 457. These alarming figures pose serious health risks to the population.

The Supreme Court, alarmed by the non-compliance of the firecracker ban during Diwali, questioned the Delhi government's enforcement efforts. A judicial bench requested affidavits detailing how pollution will be addressed moving forward, as Diwali celebrations saw a pollution spike from 10% to 27% due to unchecked firecracker use.

