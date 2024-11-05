Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress for Silence on Hindu Temple Attacks in Canada

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticized Congress leaders Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for not addressing recent Hindu temple attacks in Canada. He highlighted their vocal support for other causes but silence on this issue, questioning Congress's stance on Hindu lives. PM Modi's quick response was also praised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:13 IST
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a strong stand on Monday, with spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari criticizing Congress leaders Priyanka Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for their silence regarding the recent attacks on Hindu temples in Canada. While Bhandari acknowledged their advocacy on issues like Gaza and minority rights in India, he accused them of ignoring violence against Hindus in countries like Bangladesh and Canada, suggesting a disregard for Hindu lives in Congress's policies.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari expressed dismay at the lack of a united political front on matters of national interest, pointing out Priyanka Vadra's frequent tweets on global issues, contrasting with her silence on attacks against Hindus. He emphasized that when Hindus face threats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is quick to respond, calling for decisive action.

In the wake of a targeted attack by Khalistani extremists on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, over a thousand Canadian Hindus protested, demanding justice and expressing their concerns about repeated assaults. Meanwhile, PM Modi condemned the incident and urged the Canadian government to uphold justice and maintain the rule of law, reaffirming India's commitment to safeguarding its diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)

