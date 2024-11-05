Left Menu

Government Assures Farmers Amidst Delayed Paddy Procurement

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi assures farmers that the government will purchase all grains despite delayed paddy procurement in Punjab. Concerns of increased stubble burning and wheat sowing delay are addressed. Coordination between food and agriculture ministries is emphasized as procurement remains a priority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 14:51 IST
Government Assures Farmers Amidst Delayed Paddy Procurement
Paddy Procurement
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has reassured farmers of its commitment to purchasing all grain amidst delays in paddy procurement in Punjab. Food Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized that the government will buy every single grain brought to mandis, even as concerns rise over stubble burning and potential delays in wheat sowing.

Joshi clarified that while procurement is the immediate priority, the stubble burning issue and wheat sowing timings are being coordinated with the agriculture ministry. He underscored that farmers should not be worried at this point. The minister provided details on paddy procurement progress, highlighting a significant single-day lifting of 6.29 lakh tonnes on November 4.

The target for the 2024-25 marketing season is set at 184 lakh tonnes, with measures in place to address any shortfall due to recent rains. Joshi also noted the government's financial commitment, with over Rs 20,557 crore already transferred to farmers as MSP payments. Meanwhile, industry demands regarding sugar support prices are under evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024