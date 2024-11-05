Government Assures Farmers Amidst Delayed Paddy Procurement

The Indian government has reassured farmers of its commitment to purchasing all grain amidst delays in paddy procurement in Punjab. Food Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized that the government will buy every single grain brought to mandis, even as concerns rise over stubble burning and potential delays in wheat sowing.

Joshi clarified that while procurement is the immediate priority, the stubble burning issue and wheat sowing timings are being coordinated with the agriculture ministry. He underscored that farmers should not be worried at this point. The minister provided details on paddy procurement progress, highlighting a significant single-day lifting of 6.29 lakh tonnes on November 4.

The target for the 2024-25 marketing season is set at 184 lakh tonnes, with measures in place to address any shortfall due to recent rains. Joshi also noted the government's financial commitment, with over Rs 20,557 crore already transferred to farmers as MSP payments. Meanwhile, industry demands regarding sugar support prices are under evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)