Garuda Aerospace and CYOL: Revolutionizing Agriculture with Drones in Sri Lanka

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has taken a significant step in expanding its global footprint by partnering with agri-tech solutions company CYOL. This collaboration signifies the launch of operations in Sri Lanka, with plans to extend into Australia, Africa, and Asia.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the two companies brings together Garuda's drone technology and CYOL's cutting-edge agricultural software. This integration is set to revolutionize the agriculture sector, providing farmers with real-time insights and optimized resource management.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO of Garuda Aerospace, emphasized the value this partnership brings to farmers and stakeholders, while Chamitha Ranneththi, Chairman of CYOL, highlighted the game-changing potential for productivity and sustainability in the agricultural industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)