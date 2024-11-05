Garuda Aerospace and CYOL: Revolutionizing Agriculture with Drones in Sri Lanka
Garuda Aerospace, a leading drone manufacturer, has partnered with agri-tech solutions provider CYOL to expand operations in Sri Lanka, Australia, Africa, and Asia. The collaboration aims to integrate drone technology with CYOL's software for precision farming, offering enhanced crop monitoring, resource management, and data analytics to farmers.
Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has taken a significant step in expanding its global footprint by partnering with agri-tech solutions company CYOL. This collaboration signifies the launch of operations in Sri Lanka, with plans to extend into Australia, Africa, and Asia.
The Memorandum of Understanding between the two companies brings together Garuda's drone technology and CYOL's cutting-edge agricultural software. This integration is set to revolutionize the agriculture sector, providing farmers with real-time insights and optimized resource management.
Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO of Garuda Aerospace, emphasized the value this partnership brings to farmers and stakeholders, while Chamitha Ranneththi, Chairman of CYOL, highlighted the game-changing potential for productivity and sustainability in the agricultural industry.
