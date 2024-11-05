SJVN's Steady Profit: A Deep Dive into the Numbers

SJVN, a state-owned enterprise, announced that its consolidated net profit for the September quarter was Rs 439.90 crore, mirroring the Rs 439.64 crore profit from the same period last year. These details were disclosed in a recent exchange filing by the company.

The company's total income showed a notable growth, rising to Rs 1,108.43 crore compared to Rs 951.62 crore in the previous year. Despite the revenue increase, SJVN's net profit remained stagnant, a point of interest for stakeholders.

SJVN also experienced a rise in expenses, which escalated to Rs 528.88 crore from Rs 398.22 crore year-over-year. The Shimla-based company is primarily focused on hydro power projects, a critical sector within the renewable energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)