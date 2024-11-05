CBI Crackdown: Raids Uncover Massive Illegal Mining Operation

In a significant move against illegal mining operations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids across 16 locations in three states, focusing on Jharkhand's alleged illicit activities. These operations were initiated as part of a case filed in November 2023, as per court directives, according to CBI sources.

The extensive raid operation covered 14 sites in Jharkhand, specifically 11 in Sahibganj and 3 in Ranchi, along with single locations in Kolkata and Patna. Investigators seized substantial amounts of cash totaling Rs. 50 lakhs, a kilogram of gold, and various silver jewelry during these raids.

The First Information Report (FIR) points to the involvement of eight individuals accused of illegally mining stone in Nimbu Pahar in Sahebganj. This operation highlights the CBI's ongoing commitment to curbing illegal mining that has long plagued the area. Further investigative procedures are actively ongoing.

