CBI Crackdown: Raids Uncover Massive Illegal Mining Operation

The Central Bureau of Investigation has launched raids across 16 locations in three states, targeting illegal mining activities in Jharkhand. The operations resulted in the seizure of cash, gold, and silver. The CBI is continuing its investigation, focusing on eight individuals named in the FIR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:11 IST
CBI officials seized cash, gold and silver jewellery during raids (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move against illegal mining operations, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids across 16 locations in three states, focusing on Jharkhand's alleged illicit activities. These operations were initiated as part of a case filed in November 2023, as per court directives, according to CBI sources.

The extensive raid operation covered 14 sites in Jharkhand, specifically 11 in Sahibganj and 3 in Ranchi, along with single locations in Kolkata and Patna. Investigators seized substantial amounts of cash totaling Rs. 50 lakhs, a kilogram of gold, and various silver jewelry during these raids.

The First Information Report (FIR) points to the involvement of eight individuals accused of illegally mining stone in Nimbu Pahar in Sahebganj. This operation highlights the CBI's ongoing commitment to curbing illegal mining that has long plagued the area. Further investigative procedures are actively ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

