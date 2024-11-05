Left Menu

GAIL's Profit Soars Amid Petrochemical Turnaround

State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd posted a 10% increase in net profit for the September quarter, driven by improved gas transmission and a turnaround in the petrochemical segment. Despite a drop in marketing margins, the firm recorded a net profit of Rs 2,689.67 crore as compared to Rs 2,442.18 crore the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 18:52 IST
GAIL's Profit Soars Amid Petrochemical Turnaround
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GAIL (India) Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, reported a 10% rise in net profit for the quarter ending September, thanks to strong performances in gas transmission and a notable turnaround in its petrochemical business, which outweighed a downturn in marketing margins.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 2,689.67 crore for Q2 FY25, an increase from Rs 2,442.18 crore in the same period last year, as per filings with the stock exchange. Operating revenue remained largely flat at Rs 33,981.33 crore.

Pre-tax earnings from the gas transmission sector increased by 8% to Rs 1,402.81 crore, while the petrochemical division reported earnings of Rs 146.19 crore, reversing a prior year loss of Rs 160.94 crore. Marketing earnings dipped by 27% to Rs 1,253.64 crore. The company also completed a quarter capex of Rs 1,885 crore, mainly on pipeline and petrochemicals, bringing the cumulative capex to Rs 3,544 crore by the end of September.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024