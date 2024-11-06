Assam Government Adjusts Flyover Project to Preserve Historic Trees

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a decisive visit to the site of a new flyover intended to link Dighalipukhuri with the Noonmati area in Guwahati. The visit followed public outcry and protests from citizens' groups demanding the protection of trees surrounding the historic Dighalipukhuri tank.

The Chief Minister assured the media that the state government has altered the original flyover plans to prevent the felling of trees, opting to shorten the construction instead. His statement was also a rebuttal to critics whom he accused of attempting to destabilize government efforts and obstruct development.

In a previous message on the platform X, Sarma stated the government's intent to balance urban development with heritage preservation. He called on stakeholders to support the Public Works Department in exploring alternative proposals. The ambitious corridor project, initially set with a budget of Rs 852.68 crore, was originally inaugurated in February.

(With inputs from agencies.)