Karnataka Chief Minister Under Scrutiny: Lokayukta Inquiry and ED Investigation Heat Up

Today, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to face questioning by the Lokayukta police in Mysuru over alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. The inquiry follows a court order to investigate claims of illegally acquiring valuable plots for his wife, Parvathi.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) ramped up its probe by conducting searches across multiple locations, linking them to money laundering allegations stemming from the MUDA case. This comes as the agency calls for interrogations of MUDA employees amidst ongoing investigation pressures on Siddaramaiah.

An FIR implicates Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others, prompting applications of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the ED. Despite allegations, Siddaramaiah denies involvement and has refused calls for his resignation amid political attacks from the BJP, insisting he faces unwarranted persecution.

