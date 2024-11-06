Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for Mahakumbh with Massive Tourism Boost

The Uttar Pradesh government is intensifying efforts to bolster its tourism sector, with the Prayagraj Mahakumbh at the forefront of this initiative. According to officials, the event is set to provide direct or indirect employment to over 45,000 families, as stated in an official release.

The state has launched a series of training programs aimed at enhancing the skills of vendors and service providers in Prayagraj, enabling them to efficiently serve the influx of tourists during the Mahakumbh. These programs not only support existing businesses but are also expected to generate new employment opportunities at various religious tourist spots, further driving economic growth.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government has also implemented the Tourism Policy-2022, aimed at revitalizing the state's tourism sector, attracting Rs 20,000 crores in investments, and generating jobs for 10 lakh people. The Mahakumbh is being utilized as a platform to connect service providers with skill development and management training opportunities.

Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, explained that a training campaign has been rolled out for service providers, including boatmen, tour guides, and street vendors. The initiative also focuses on developing the skills and increasing the income of boatmen near religious sites, with training provided to 2,000 boatmen.

An MoU was signed with Manyavar Kanshiram Tourism Management Institute for this training. So far, 300 boatmen have received training to assume dual roles as river guides. The initiative aims to create jobs for boatmen and improve tourist destination environments, with training extended to 1,000 tour guides led by Assistant Professor Prakhar Tiwari from the institute in Lucknow.

Tiwari noted that 420 tour guides have completed training thus far. With a robust pool of trained personnel, the region can better accommodate the expected influx of Mahakumbh visitors, ensuring quality service and experience.

The Tourism Department is also enhancing the skills of street vendors and taxi drivers in Prayagraj, crucial players in local and tourist interactions. Thus far, 250 street vendors and 120 taxi drivers have been trained, with ongoing skill development aimed at improving service quality and cleanliness at tourist sites.

The new tourism policy is a significant boon for the sector, creating numerous job opportunities, especially for the youth. Skill development and management training ahead of the Mahakumbh are set to offer expansive employment prospects, bolstering income levels and the overall economy.

