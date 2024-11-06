Pilikula Biological Park Welcomes Rare Animals from Nandan Kanan Zoo

Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park recently expanded its collection by acquiring six new animals from Odisha's Nandan Kanan Zoo. This acquisition is part of an animal exchange program designed to enhance the park's offerings and foster conservation efforts.

The new arrivals include an Asiatic lion, a wolf, two Gharial crocodiles, a silver pheasant, and two yellow-golden pheasants. These additions will undergo a rigorous 15-day quarantine, accompanied by vaccinations and treatments to ensure they acclimate to their new habitat. According to H.Jayaprakash Bhandary, the park director, these steps are crucial before the public can view the animals.

In return, Pilikula Biological Park has sent a Dhole, four Reticulated Pythons, two Brahminy Kites, three Asian Palm Civets, and two Large Egrets to Nandan Kanan Zoo. The initiative aims to provide companionship for solitary animals and maintain pure bloodlines, enhancing biodiversity and sustainable zoo management.

(With inputs from agencies.)