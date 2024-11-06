Delhi High Court Upholds Ban on Chhath Puja at Yamuna Amidst Pollution Concerns

The Delhi High Court has reaffirmed the prohibition on performing Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna River due to severe pollution levels. A Public Interest Litigation seeking a lift on this ban was dismissed by the court, which cited concerns about public health.

Chief Justice of Delhi noted that the river's contamination poses significant health risks, referencing a recent incident where an individual was hospitalized after exposure to the polluted water. The bench pointed out that about 1,000 alternative locations have been arranged for the festival, ensuring that devotees can celebrate safely away from the toxic waters.

The plea was filed by the Purvanchal Nav Nirman Sansthan, arguing that past restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic were inappropriately reinstated. However, the Delhi government maintained that adequate arrangements at other sites had been made. Despite the commencement of the Chhath festival, the Yamuna River's banks near Kalindi Kunj remain overshadowed by visible pollution issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)