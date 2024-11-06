Amidst Contentious Discussions: Waqf Amendment Bill Faces Uncertainty in Parliament

In a developing situation, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari voiced discontent within the Waqf Board concerning the pending Waqf Amendment Bill. He announced plans to propose further delay in the Parliamentary session if the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) remains inconclusive. Tiwari underscored the dissatisfaction among opposition members who met the Lok Sabha Speaker to discuss their reservations about the bill's progress.

This meeting followed discussions on Tuesday where the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee remarked on the Speaker's assurance to review the raised issues, highlighting the absence of BJP leaders during committee meetings, which hampers fulfilling the quorum.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh added that their concerns were privately addressed to the Speaker. He noted the speaker's cautious approach in resolving problems linked to the Waqf Act of 1995, long criticized for mismanagement. The amendment bill aims to introduce significant reforms, including digitization and legal frameworks for illegally occupied properties, as the JPC gathers insights from various stakeholders.

