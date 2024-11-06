Left Menu

Amidst Contentious Discussions: Waqf Amendment Bill Faces Uncertainty in Parliament

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari indicates dissatisfaction among Waqf Board members regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill, suggesting a potential postponement if the JPC doesn't conclude. Opposition MPs highlight their concerns to Lok Sabha Speaker, with hopes for reform to address issues of corruption and mismanagement within the Waqf sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:56 IST
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing situation, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari voiced discontent within the Waqf Board concerning the pending Waqf Amendment Bill. He announced plans to propose further delay in the Parliamentary session if the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) remains inconclusive. Tiwari underscored the dissatisfaction among opposition members who met the Lok Sabha Speaker to discuss their reservations about the bill's progress.

This meeting followed discussions on Tuesday where the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee remarked on the Speaker's assurance to review the raised issues, highlighting the absence of BJP leaders during committee meetings, which hampers fulfilling the quorum.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh added that their concerns were privately addressed to the Speaker. He noted the speaker's cautious approach in resolving problems linked to the Waqf Act of 1995, long criticized for mismanagement. The amendment bill aims to introduce significant reforms, including digitization and legal frameworks for illegally occupied properties, as the JPC gathers insights from various stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

