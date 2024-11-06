Left Menu

Government's Mega Stake Sale in HZL Oversubscribed: A Financial Triumph

The government's offer-for-sale (OFS) of over 4.75 crore HZL shares to institutional investors was oversubscribed with bids close to Rs 3,400 crore. The OFS, aimed at raising over Rs 5,000 crore, opens to retail investors on Thursday. Proceeds will contribute to the government's disinvestment strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government's offer-for-sale (OFS) of more than 4.75 crore shares in HZL to institutional investors witnessed overwhelming response, with bids reaching nearly Rs 3,400 crore before market close on Wednesday.

Institutional buyers bid for over 6.69 crore shares, 1.4 times the available amount, showcasing robust demand. The sale opens to retail investors on Thursday.

A total of 5.28 crore shares are being sold with a 1.25 per cent stake, including a greenshoe option for more. If fully subscribed, the sale could generate over Rs 5,000 crore, boosting the government's disinvestment efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024