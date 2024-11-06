Deutsche Bank Boosts India Expansion with Major Capital Infusion

In a significant development, Deutsche Bank announced on Wednesday its decision to infuse an additional Rs 5,113 crore into its operations in India.

This capital infusion, which is the largest in recent years, will support the bank's expansion across various business lines, including corporate, investment, and private banking.

The German lender's commitment underscores India's strategic importance in its global operations, as it eyes further growth in digitization and infrastructure development sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)