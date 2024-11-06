Deutsche Bank Boosts India Expansion with Major Capital Infusion
Deutsche Bank has infused an additional Rs 5,113 crore into its Indian operations, marking a 33% increase in its capital buffer, emphasizing its commitment to India's growth and expansion in corporate, investment, and private banking sectors.
In a significant development, Deutsche Bank announced on Wednesday its decision to infuse an additional Rs 5,113 crore into its operations in India.
This capital infusion, which is the largest in recent years, will support the bank's expansion across various business lines, including corporate, investment, and private banking.
The German lender's commitment underscores India's strategic importance in its global operations, as it eyes further growth in digitization and infrastructure development sectors.
